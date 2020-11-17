This year, we're seeing Black Friday sales kicking off earlier than ever. With a delayed Prime Day, less emphasis on in-store events, and possible concerns over shipping delays nearer the holidays, it makes total sense that retailers would want to kickstart their sales now and offer some early Black Friday deals online for shoppers who are ready to spend.

We've gathered up a bunch of the best deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more, in one place to make your holiday shopping easier. The deals available now are Black Friday-worthy offers and well worth snagging now. There's no guarantee any deal on this list will still be available come the end of the month, so don't wait on anything you're eyeing up.

Best Black Friday deals available now