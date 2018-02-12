Mesh Wi-Fi systems are all the rage these days, and Google Wifi is one of the leaders in the pack. You can buy single units or a 3-pack , and if you are looking to cover a large space the 3-pack is the way to go. Today's deal saves you $40 on the system and puts it down near its lowest price to date.

Setting them up is super simple regardless of whether you are on an iPhone or Android device, and once you get them working there's very little to worry about. The app will provide details about what's connected to the network, allow you to prioritize internet on certain devices and pause it on others, and much more. This 3-pack should blanket up to 4,500 sq. ft with a solid Wi-Fi connection.

See at Amazon