Stop living with that cracked phone screen.

We have all been there before, and no one likes it. Your gadget exits its warranty time, and then something starts happening. You can replace it, which is costly, or try to fix it yourself, which you may not have the tools to do.

This Ohuhu 77-piece professional repair kit will give you just about every tool you'll need to complete nearly any repair, and right now you can pick it up for just $21.99 when you use the coupon code OHDRIVER at checkout. This is a savings of $6 on the well-rated toolkit, and brings it down to its lowest price in the past year.

Features include:

Adjustable Length and Angle: The telescopic, flexible shaft can be adjusted to 4 different lengths and a variety of angles. You'll be able to reach into even the most difficult nooks and crannies

Extreme Durability: This screwdriver set is built to last. Made of CRV steel and armed with a hardness of HRC52 56, this kit can endure years of wear and tear. The point of a handle has strong magnet to prevent losing bits

77 Handy Functions: Standard screwdriver sets are a thing of the past. This set includes 58 interchangeable bits, a utility knife, an anti-static wrist strap, anti-static tweezers, a SIM card ejector pin, an LCD suction cup, a triangle plectrum, plastic and metal spudgers, a stainless steel ruler, and a cleaning brush

Pack and Go: The included nylon bag pack to stores parts in one place, keeping you organized and mess-free

Jack of All Trades: Enjoy versatility like never before. This bit kit includes the parts you'll need to repair iPhones, iPads, Tablets, Laptops, PCs, Smartphones, Watches, Glasses, Cameras, PS4/Xbox controllers, and so much more. The Ohuhu 77-in-1 Screwdriver Kit does it all!

See at Amazon