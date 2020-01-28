What you need to know Sensor Tower data has revealed that App Store subscription spending outstripped Google Play by $2.5 billion in 2019.

App Store users spent a whopping $3.6 billion on the top 100 US subscription apps.

In comparison, Google Play users spent just over $1 billion, but both enjoyed significant growth.

Sensor Tower data has revealed that App Store subscription spending in the US outstripped Google Play by a whopping $2.5 billion, as overall revenue grew 21% to $4.6 billion. According to the report: Consumers in the United States spent more than $4.6 billion in the top 100 non-game mobile apps offering subscriptions during 2019, new research based on Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows. This figure represents 21 percent year-over-year growth from the $3.8 billion generated by the top 100 subscription apps in the U.S. during 2018. Our research found that revenue generated by these apps in 2019 accounted for 19 percent of the $24 billion accumulated through user spending for the entire U.S mobile market, which includes the App Store and Google Play. Of the 100 highest grossing non-game apps across both stores last year, we found that 96 offered subscription options. In terms of store breakdown, US users spent $3.6 billion in the top 100 subscription apps in the App Store in 2019, up 16 percent year on year. Google's Play's figure crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time, up from $775 million in 2018. Below is a graph charting the split between the platforms and their growth over the last 4 years: