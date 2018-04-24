There are millions of great apps on the Google Play Store, so it can be tough for apps to get noticed and pick up the traction they deserve. That's one of the reasons why Google runs a yearly "Google Play Award" system, where it picks a couple dozen apps to highlight for outstanding design, user experience, performance, innovation and overall quality. Google just released the full list of nominees for the award, which in itself is a huge deal for these developers, but at Google I/O 2018 we'll see the actual award winners.
Here are all of the nominated apps, divided up by category — there are nine categories in total, and five nominees for each one.
Standout well-being app
- Clue by BioWink GmbH
- Fabulous by TheFabulous
- Headspace by Headspace, Inc.
- Lifesum by Lifesum
- Simple Habit by Simple Habit, Inc.
Best accessibility experience
- Audio Game Hub by Sonnar Interactive
- Be My Eyes by Be My Eyes
- Open Sesame by Sesame Enable
- Universal Copy by Camel Corporation
- Voice Volume Catcher by LITALICO lnc.
Best social impact
- Forest by forestapp.cc
- Khan Academy by Khan Academy
- Otsimo by Otsimo
- Tala by Tala Mobile
- TODXS by TODXS
Standout indie
- Agent A by Yak & Co
- Bridge Constructor Portal by Headup Games
- Flipping Legend by Noodlecake Studios Inc
- Old Man's Journey by Broken Rules Interactive Media GmbH
- OPUS: Rocket of Whispers by Sigono Inc.
Best community building game
- Clash Royale by Supercell
- Episode by Pocket Gems
- Lineage 2: Revolution by Netmarble Corporation
- Pokémon GO by Niantic, Inc.
- PUBG MOBILE by Tencent Games
Best AR or VR experience
- ASTEROIDS! by Baobab Studios
- BBC Earth: Life in VR by BBC Worldwide (Ltd)
- Brickscape by 5minLab
- Figment AR by Viro Media
- Porsche Mission E by Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG
Standout build for billions experience
- Cricbuzz by Cricbuzz.com
- Flipkart by Flipkart
- Mercado Libre by Mercado Libre
- Moovit by Moovit
- Viki by Viki, Inc
Standout startup
Best breakthrough hit
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp by Nintendo Co., Ltd.
- Cooking Craze by Big Fish Games
- Empires & Puzzles by Small Giant Games
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition by SQUARE ENIX Co., Ltd.
- PUBG MOBILE by Tencent Games
We'll see the awards for each category handed out on May 7 at Google I/O, but you don't have to wait until then to check out these awesome apps. Google has created a handy link to the Play Store where you can see and download all of the nominated apps in one place.