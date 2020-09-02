Keeping an eye on your home 24/7 isn't possible... except with the right equipment. The eufyCam 2 wireless home security system ensures you always have a way to see what's going on around your home no matter where you are, while also letting you rewind and view previously recorded footage as well.
Now, thanks to a sale at Amazon, you can snag a 2-camera kit for your home on sale for only $219.99. This $80 discount saves you over 25% off its usual cost of $300 and it even marks the lowest price we've seen for the set so far. It's a one-day deal, though, so you don't have long left to make the most of it.
Save on safety
Eufy Security eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security System (2-Camera Kit)
These 1080p security cameras can be live-streamed from your phone and record footage. They last for up to one year on a single charge, have night vision and motion detection. They're even weather-resistant so they can go outside, too.
$219.99
$299.99 $80 off
The EufyCam 2 greatly improves on the first-generation EufyCam E in a number of ways. You'll get more advanced A.I. powered facial recognition software that helps prevent false positives. The new EufyCam 2 can tell the difference between familiar faces, objects, dogs, birds, and other things that the old EufyCam E might have sent you an alert about. You'll also get a better IP rating for withstanding weather. The EufyCam 2 has an IP67 rating, which means it is a lot more resistant to water than the previous generation's IP65 rating. It also comes with an 8x digital zoom, which is something the original does not have.
In addition to all of that, the camera has 16GB local storage that can store up to a year's worth of video, a battery that can last 365 days on a single charge, 1080p video recording, night vision that works up to 25-feet away, two-way audio, and a 140-degree wide-angle lens so you can capture all around your home.
The camera also has sophisticated smart home integration. You can connect the camera system to your Wi-Fi and control it from your smartphone. You'll also be able to use voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's HomeKit, which is another new feature for the series, though you'll need a smart speaker like the Echo Dot smart speaker to make use of that functionality.
