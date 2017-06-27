Facebook has reached a new milestone.

2 billion people now use Facebook every month, which is an incredible feat for a single platform to reach. On average, 800 million people "like" something on Facebook every single day. Surprisingly, over 1 billion people are using Facebook Groups every month. Those are just absolutely bonkers numbers to think about.

From the perspective of those who use Facebook on Android to be part of that 2 billion group, it's extra impressive because the Facebook Android app continues to be a pain. Between its huge size, regular battery draining updates, constant changing of settings and updates outside of Google Play there are plenty of frustrations that have pushed people to uninstall the Facebook app.

But despite that, Facebook's growth continues — and it's not unfathomable that we could be seeing it reach 2.5 billion or even 3 billion monthly users in the future. That's growth that any company would love to have in its sights.