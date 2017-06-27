Facebook has reached a new milestone.
2 billion people now use Facebook every month, which is an incredible feat for a single platform to reach. On average, 800 million people "like" something on Facebook every single day. Surprisingly, over 1 billion people are using Facebook Groups every month. Those are just absolutely bonkers numbers to think about.
From the perspective of those who use Facebook on Android to be part of that 2 billion group, it's extra impressive because the Facebook Android app continues to be a pain. Between its huge size, regular battery draining updates, constant changing of settings and updates outside of Google Play there are plenty of frustrations that have pushed people to uninstall the Facebook app.
But despite that, Facebook's growth continues — and it's not unfathomable that we could be seeing it reach 2.5 billion or even 3 billion monthly users in the future. That's growth that any company would love to have in its sights.
Any third party apps that will work? Official sucks. I use it to sell locally, that's it. I have to keep closing it with greenify. Otherwise it drains my battery.
I used to use Swipe Pro, then the developer quit and it's now really unstable with frequent crashes.
I use Metal now.
This app looks great. Just tried it..lookslike Facebook blocks the market unless you use their official app. I will most likely stop using it. That's only reason I need it.
Really, Facebook seems to care more about reactions and redundant features than actually making a solid app.
Kinda like how Google removed the "Sync only when connected to power" feature in Google Photos without warning
Simple for Facebook is the best wrapper.
I use MetalPro. Love it. Battery life is now near infinite.
I may consider upgrading to Pro
Don't think I've used any of the pro features, which shows how full featured the standard version is.
Still, worth it to support a good Dev.
Facebook Lite. Official and very useful
I can third metal.
Came for the dark theme, stayed for... Well, the dark theme. But the battery savings are nice too!
I love how they put the download link at the top of the article..."hey, this app sucks your battery dry in minutes...here's where you can get it!"
And this is why I use wrappers
When I use it on my phone, I either use Facebook Lite or the web browser. More often than not, it's only the web browser. The Android app sucks, and they don't care enough to fix it.
Facebook for Android also as of a few updates ago no longer stays in memory so it is constantly refreshing content further impacting battery life. You can look at a post hit the home button and open it right back up within seconds and you'll see different content being displayed. Terrible app.
I too recently removed Facebook. I had notifications turned off on my phone's side and facebook's side. i would still get about 10 notifications a day...
You know what annoys me about the Facebook app?
How it insists on resending you notifications you've already read somewhere else if you enable internet access after a period of time offline.
I keep the app around just for the convenience of having Facebook listed on the share list.
It's a good reason, but you can do the same with metal. Only difference is a different icon.
I kicked Facebook to the curb over 3-years ago and haven't missed it at all. Like most social media, it's a time waster with little to no value.
I use Simple for Facebook wrapper. It is the best Facebook wrapper.
I'm not on Facebook.
Do I win a prize?
Pointless gloating rights and a mild distrust from people you know. Enjoy!
A majority of people in the world still do not use Facebook. So no, not quite yet.
Metal is the only way to go. So much lighter on resources and a fantastic pitch black theme. Works flawlessly on my s8
i dont have Facebook on my phone and my battery last longer
Well.. (just pick the Forest Gump saying about this, and it has nothing to do with a box of chocolates "
Mac
I have Facebook on my S8 and I don't notice the battery drain people are talking about. Recently switched back to Android from iOS so maybe I'm just not noticing yet.