It can be pretty difficult keeping up with all the Prime Day deals flying around this week, but if you want to score the best savings before the event comes to an end, it's a good idea to keep your eye on Amazon's own devices. These notoriously receive the best discounts on Prime Day, and this year is no exception.
Though nearly all the deals on Fire TV Sticks and Fire TV Edition smart TVs have sold out, there are still plenty of Echo devices, Kindle eReaders, Ring Video Doorbells, and more to save on before Prime Day comes to an end. Of course, if you're hoping to take advantage of any of these deals, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. You can start a free 30-day trial now to gain access to the sale along with all of Prime's perks like free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Best Echo, Kindle, Ring doorbell & more Amazon device deals
Echo Flex bundles | from $9.99 at Amazon
The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Amazon, meaning Prime members can grab this mini smart speaker for only $10 for a limited time. You can also bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more or with other devices like a smart clock or smart night light for $12 extra.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon through Prime Day! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with your Prime membership today. This doorbell lets you see and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone. You'll even score a free Echo Dot with the purchase.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice.
Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features a display that reads like a real book page rather than a screen! Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price while supplies last.
Blink Outdoor 2-camera Kit | $109.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $70 off the Blink Outdoor home security 2-camera kit today. These wireless cameras let you monitor your home day and night using an app on your phone. They can run for up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries and let you see, hear, and speak with visitors via the 2-way audio and live video feed.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit along with an Echo Dot at a discount of $130 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today and include the free Echo Dot as well.
Echo Studio with Philips Hue smart bulbs | $149.99 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $50 off at Amazon, and you can also score two free Philips Hue Smart Bulbs along with the purchase! That's an added $30 value!
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cam | $149.99 at Amazon
This Ring device combines a bright spotlight with a smart security camera so you can see and speak with whoever's in your yard at any hour of the night. Today's deal saves you $50 off the regular price with your Prime membership.
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Kindle Oasis | $174.99 at Amazon
The best Kindle eReader is currently discounted by $75 at Amazon! This model features an 8GB storage capacity, though you can also grab the 32GB model on sale for $200 today. These Kindles are water-resistant, have an adjustable warm light, and feature integrated page-turn buttons.
Prime Day deals are just about over, so you'll want to make sure you pay extra close attention to these so you don't miss out. Some of them are already experiencing shipping delays, so you may need to wait a little before you are able to take shipment of the deal.
