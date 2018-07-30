The Acer Chromebook 11 is down to $159.99 on Amazon. That price is at least $30 off what it regularly goes for, and we've seen it go as high as $220 before.

This deal coincides with a price drop we covered on the Asus Chromebook Flip as well as a couple of other popular Chromebook models that have dropped in price.

A device like this is meant to be used with the cloud - specifically Google's cloud. If you have light work you need to do regularly and a solid Internet connection, the Chromebook will be perfect for you since you can just use Google Docs and similar programs to do everything you need. The Chromebook 11 uses an Intel Celeron N3060 processor up to 2.48GHz. It has an 11.6-inch widescreen LED IPS display with 1366 x 768 pixel resolution, 4GB DDR3 RAM, a 16GB internal flash drive, and a 10-hour battery life. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, integrated graphics, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and an HD webcam.

