Late last month, Nokia took the wraps off of three new mid-to-low range Android phones . One of the handsets the company announced, the Nokia 3.1, is now officially up for pre-order in the United States.

The Nokia 3.1 is an Android One phone, meaning that it comes with a stock build of Android and promises for fast software updates and regular security patches. Powering the handset is the octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor and 2GB RAM.

You've got 16GB of storage for saving local files, and if that's not enough room, you can easily expand it with a microSD card. There's also a 13MP rear-facing camera, 8MP front camera, and a 2,990 mAh battery.

On the front of the Nokia 3.1 is a modern 18:9 screen that measures in at 5.20-inches with a resolution of 1440 x 720. The back is made out of polycarbonate, but an aluminum frame adds some welcome heft and a premium feel to the phone.

The Nokia 3.1 carries a price tag of $159 and pre-orders are live on Amazon right now. If you're not about that pre-order life, the phone officially launches in the U.S. on July 2.

