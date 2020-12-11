The holiday season is now upon us, and while things may look a bit different this year, that's not to say we can't have any fun at all. Whether you have family that you live with or loved ones that are far away, you can still use this time of year to spoil them with gifts and either give them in person or have them shipped out. Buying gifts in general can be a challenge depending on who you're buying for, but what if that person is an Android user/fan? Here are some tips on a few presents they're sure to love!

Happy gift-giving!

Any presents you buy for loved ones will surely be appreciated no matter what you get them, but if you can do a bit of researching ahead of time to buy the best gifts possible, you can help make their holiday that much more special.

You're bound to do well picking up any of the gifts on this list, but there are a few that stand out as being truly excellent — one of which is the Chromecast with Google TV. I've had the Chromecast in my living room for the past couple of months, and it's been one of my favorite gadgets of the entire year. All of my content looks great, the Google TV interface is the best I've ever used out of any streaming device, and having the companion Google TV app on my Android phone helps complete the whole experience. It's one of the more expensive picks on our list, but it's well worth every single penny.

Another great choice are the TOZO T6 earbuds. I've reviewed a lot of wireless earbuds here at Android Central, and the TOZO T6 continues to stand out as some of the more impressive. They're compact and built well, deliver surprisingly great sound, and even have features like IPX8 waterproofing and Qi wireless charging. Being able to get all of that at an affordable price tag is kind of insane, not to mention you can often clip a free coupon before checkout if you want to spend even less.

And again, a Google Play gift card comes out strong if you're looking for a quick and simple gift to give. The Play Store is filled to the brim with apps, games, and movies for Android users to check out, meaning the possibilities are virtually endless for what it can be spent on.