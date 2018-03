Using coupon code CLEVER77 you can drop the price of this surge protector down to just $12.99, which is a $4 savings. The strip has three AC outlets and three USB plugs, making it easy to charge just about any gadget you may have laying around.

It offers a 3.1A output so your devices will charge on the quick side, and it will automatically turn off if it gets to hot to prevent any issues from affecting the gear plugged into it.

See at Amazon