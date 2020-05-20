Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. Lots of rewards credit cards have built-in credits that help justify the annual fee. Those credits may be big (hello there, $300 annual travel credit on the Chase Sapphire Reserve®), or they could be small (we're looking at you, $10-per-month American Express® Gold Card dining credit), but in all cases, you're better off using the credits you have available to you than letting them go to waste.

In a normal world, it's easy enough to put most of these built-in credits to use. For example, you can use the Sapphire Reserve's travel credit on virtually any travel charge on the card (even parking or subway tickets) and you can even pick up a slice of basically free-to-you cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory using the Amex Gold credit while out running errands. In this currently abnormal world, it's not nearly as easy to make use of many of these built-in credits as before. However, all hope is not lost. In fact, not only are there ways to maximize many existing credits from home, but there have been some newly introduced credits that sweeten the deal for some cardholders as we wait for the world to move forward again. Here are 13 ways to use a variety of credit card annual credits safely from your home. The Platinum Card® from American Express Uber credits This is an easy one. The $15 monthly ($35 in December) Uber credits for the Amex Platinum can also be used for Uber Eats. So, assuming you are hunkered down somewhere that has Uber Eats, you can still use the credits to have some take-out dropped off at your doorstep. If Uber Eats is not a viable option for you, consider chatting with Amex to ask for a statement credit for that $15 monthly credit. That's not a guarantee, but it is worth an ask. The card comes with a $550 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Twice per year (January-June and again July-December), those with an Amex Platinum card get an up to $50 credit to spend at Saks Fifth Avenue. Not only is this up to $100-per-year credit easy to use from home with online orders made on the Saks Fifth Avenue website, but Saks has been running some pretty great sales in the last few weeks. Here are some of our top travel picks from a recent site-wide sale. Make sure you register for the perk under the benefits section within your account before making a purchase. Amex Platinum cell phone credits A new temporary bonus on both The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, available from May to December 2020, can get you $20 per month in credit on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers using either of those two cards. Amex Platinum streaming credits Much like with the new, temporary cell phone credits, personal Amex Platinum cardholders also are eligible for $20 a month in streaming credits from May – December 2020. This works on services such as Netflix, Disney+, Sling TV and more. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express Dell credit Similar to the consumer Amex Platinum Saks credit, the small-business version of that card, The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, comes with a twice-per-year credit to Dell. Normally this one comes to a total of up to $200 in credits to Dell for U.S. purchases, given in two $100 increments. However, for 2020, this amount has been doubled to include an additional $100 in credits from May 1 – June 31 and then $200 in total credits from July 1 – Dec. 31, 2020. This means a cumulative up to $400 in Dell credits available from this card in 2020. Naturally, you can order computer gadgets from Dell.com, but another particularly great option, while we are all home at the moment, may be new Nintendo Switch games available from Dell.com for around $60 each. (Be sure you register for the promotion first.) The card comes with a $595 annual fee (see rates and fees). Amex Business Platinum shipping credit

If you have a package you need to ship, the Amex Business Platinum might be the card for you. As a temporary benefit, the card added an up to $20 monthly credit on U.S. purchases shipping purchases from May to December 2020. Chase Sapphire Reserve DoorDash credit In early 2020, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® introduced a new perk — up to $60 in DoorDash credit for both 2020 and 2021. You can use your 2020 $60 DoorDash credit in increments, or all at once, to get food left on your doorstep. On top of that, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Sapphire Reserve card come with a complimentary year of DashPass (normally $9.99 per month). This will get you lower service fees and free delivery on orders of $12 or more.

