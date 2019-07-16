With this Prime Day being so huge on all things electronic, we thought we would slow things down, breath out and show you some of the best books that people tried to ruin by turning them into movies and TV shows. Amazon is offering an awesome deal, where you can get $5 off when you order $15 worth of books when you use the coupon code PRIMEBOOK19 so get reading!

Books are almost Aways better

When it comes to adaptations, whether they are books, or plays, or videogames, the outcome is almost always the same; they just aren't as good. If you have to watch a movie based on a book, I suggest you watch the film first. That way, you can expand the movie with the book rather than lamenting the loss of narrative.

Of the books listed here, you should pick up The Martian. It's the closest to the movie in terms of content, and Andy Weir had a direct hand in the creation of the film. If you have seen Eragon and thought it was good - well, you are wrong, but you should definitely get the book. It will blow you away.

Finally, buy Good Omens. The book is a joy to read and the TV show is equally as good. Treat yourself to greatness whenever you can; it will enrich your life.



