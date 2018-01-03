Step into the future of charging, today.

The days of plugging in our phones everytime they need to be charged are quickly becoming a thing of the past, and it's great. Wireless charging is easier (most of the time), and recently it's become far more affordable. As long as you have a compatible phone, like a new iPhone 8 or iPhone X, or even a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG G6, all you need is the wireless charging pad to get started.

Right now you can pick up Choetech's wireless charger for just $10.99 when you use the coupon code YBXR58CH at checkout. This coupon works on the black, white, and gold versions of the wireless charger, and saves you $4 on the purchase.

Starts the moment you place down Qi-enabled device or device equipped with a Qi-compatible cover. No cables or USB interface required. Popular compatible devices（ONLY support standard charging speed）: iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus/ iPhone X /Galaxy Note 8/Note 5/S6/S6 Edge/S6 Edge Plus/S8/S8 Plus/Nokia 9/Nexus 4/Nexus 5/Nexus 6. (NOT for Apple Watch and Incompatible with mophie battery case)

Integrated smart chip inside it, comes with overcurrent, overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit safeguards. We ensure ultimate safety for your phones.

With the Smart Lightning Sensor built in, it could automatically dim off the light of wireless charger according to the darkness in the room. Without any disturbance caused by indicator.

Coffee cup coaster size (3.3 × 3.3 × 0.7in), 2.25oz, delivers a modern, premium appearance, making it simple and fashion.

See at Amazon