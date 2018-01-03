Step into the future of charging, today.
The days of plugging in our phones everytime they need to be charged are quickly becoming a thing of the past, and it's great. Wireless charging is easier (most of the time), and recently it's become far more affordable. As long as you have a compatible phone, like a new iPhone 8 or iPhone X, or even a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG G6, all you need is the wireless charging pad to get started.
Right now you can pick up Choetech's wireless charger for just $10.99 when you use the coupon code YBXR58CH at checkout. This coupon works on the black, white, and gold versions of the wireless charger, and saves you $4 on the purchase.
- Starts the moment you place down Qi-enabled device or device equipped with a Qi-compatible cover. No cables or USB interface required. Popular compatible devices（ONLY support standard charging speed）: iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus/ iPhone X /Galaxy Note 8/Note 5/S6/S6 Edge/S6 Edge Plus/S8/S8 Plus/Nokia 9/Nexus 4/Nexus 5/Nexus 6. (NOT for Apple Watch and Incompatible with mophie battery case)
- Integrated smart chip inside it, comes with overcurrent, overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit safeguards. We ensure ultimate safety for your phones.
- With the Smart Lightning Sensor built in, it could automatically dim off the light of wireless charger according to the darkness in the room. Without any disturbance caused by indicator.
- Coffee cup coaster size (3.3 × 3.3 × 0.7in), 2.25oz, delivers a modern, premium appearance, making it simple and fashion.
