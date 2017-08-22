Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on Aukey's Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger!

Aukey's Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger with dual USB ports is now on sale at Amazon for only $10.99 when you enter the promo code P6DQ37MS to save $9 off its regular price at checkout.

With Quick Charge 3.0, this wall charger can charge your phone up to four times faster than conventional chargers. It has built-in safeguards to protect your device from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

This wall charger is backed by a two-year warranty. Its 4.4 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon should give you some peace of mind before purchase as well.

