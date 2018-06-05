You've been thinking about getting new certifications to move you ahead at work; in fact, it's been on your to-do list for a long time. Being a Project Manager is the ultimate goal, and you know you'd be perfect for the job with the right certification. With tuition costs that seem to climb with every passing year and limited free time on your hands, how are you supposed to attend classes and afford any kind of certification?

Project Management Professionals are sought after in nearly every field, and even if you're convinced that you can't afford the time or money to get your certificate, can you afford not to? That's where the Complete Project Management Bundle can help. This 11-course program from SkillSuccess.com will guide you through everything you need to know and the tools that will help you become successful in your new role

There is nearly 30 hours of content spread across 11 courses which cover the following topics: Setting Up A Real-World Project In JIRA

Understanding JIRA For Users, Managers & Admins

Agile Project Management: Scrum Step By Step w/ Examples

PMP Project Management

Scrum Certification Prep Training & Agile Scrum Training

