Much of the world has been pushed into self-quarantine, meaning many, many people are working from home. However, most of us were not prepared for suddenly spending eight hours working from a home office. If you're finding that you're struggling to be as productive as you'd like, these ten products may help you out. Plus, they're all on sale. Bearifi Edge Mesh Wi-Fi Extender Bundle: AP & Satellite

MSRP: $139.97 Sale Price: $129.99 When you're working from home, you probably would like to take full advantage of your space. This Wi-Fi extender allows you to get your home Wi-Fi anywhere in your home so you don't have to restrict your movements. TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

MSRP: $259 Sale Price: $78.99 Got noisy roommates? Block out distractions and get into the zone with these Amazon's Choice headphones. With outstanding sound and elite noise-cancellation, you'll be able to keep your focus where you need it. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Sale Price: $179.35 w/ code SAVEDUEXPRO Got used to a dual-screen setup at work? Get one at home with this ingenious portable monitor. The DUEX Pro clips onto your laptop and creates a seamless dual-screen experience, allowing you to multitask efficiently. Surfer Electric Standing Desk

MSRP: $995 Sale Price: $800 It's probably best that you don't get into the habit of working from bed. This standing desk ensures you'll get out of bed and be able to do more productive work at home. Pagico 9: Task & Data Management Software

MSRP: $50 Sale Price: $25 Having trouble staying on task? Pagico is the task and data management program that turns to-do lists into meaningful timelines. The simple drag-and-drop interface lets you organize everything you have to do efficiently, saving you time and data overload. Microsoft Surface Book 13.5″ Core i7 512GB Silver (Factory Recertified)

MSRP: $2,799.99 Sale Price: $879 If you weren't prepared to go remote, you may not have a machine that's ready for it either. This Microsoft Surface Book is fully-optimized for the mobile workforce. It has a whopping 16GB of RAM while the 2-in-1 multitouch display easy converts from a laptop to a tablet, allowing you to work through any project with ease. Wynd Essential: Smart Personal Air Purifier

MSRP: $129 Sale Price: $108.99 Stay more productive by creating more breathable air. This smart personal air purifier removes 99% of particles over 0.3 microns, including infectious bacteria. The purifier also gets to know the air quality around you, making long-term improvements to your environment. WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker Web Plan: 5-Yr Subscription

MSRP: $600 Sale Price: $39.99 Working from home likely means you're sending many more emails and documents. You don't want to be the person that sends tons of typos. WhiteSmoke is a spelling and grammar checker that goes a step beyond to ensure your writing is clear, concise, and effective. Dell Chromebook 3120 Celeron N2840 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished)