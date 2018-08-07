Right now, you can grab TP-Link's Wi-Fi smart plug mini or LIFX's mini white smart bulb for just $10 at Amazon when you use coupon code SMART10 during checkout. This pricing is impulse buy territory, seriously. At $10 each, you can afford to give both a try and finally see what all the smart home stuff is about, or expand your current one at a small cost.

This promotion is only available to those who have an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot linked to their Amazon account, but at this point that's likely most of you. Both of these accessories can be controlled using your Alexa device with a simple voice command, so if you've been looking to expand your current smart home system, or finally try one out, this is the best way to do it. Amazon also has a bunch of other smart home accessories on sale at 20% off, so be sure to check them out as well.

See at Amazon