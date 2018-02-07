You've been thinking about getting a new certification to move you ahead at work; in fact, it's been on your to-do list for a long time. Being a Project Manager is the ultimate goal, and you know you'd be perfect for the job with the right certification. With tuition costs that seem to climb with every passing year and limited free time on your hands, how are you supposed to attend classes and afford any kind of certification? Project Management Professionals are sought after in nearly every field, and even if you're convinced that you can't afford the time or money to get your certificate, can you afford not to? Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Becoming a certified Project Management Professional, or PMP, is absolutely within your reach. Online certification is just as recognized as classroom learning today, and it's far more convenient, too. The professionals at iCollege want you to start your journey to becoming a PMP as soon as possible!
Take this 10-course bundle which features over 100 hours of content. If you've seen other Project Management courses advertised before but couldn't decide which one to get, this is the one because it includes courses on:
- Project Management Professional (PMP)
- Certified Associate In Project Management (PMI-CAPM)
- Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)
- CompTIA Project+ PK0-003
- Six Sigma Green Belt
- Sig Sigma Black Belt
- PRINCE2 Foundation
- PRINCE2 Practitioner
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Service Operation
If you were to buy these courses individually it would cost you close to $3000, but for a limited time you can get this entire bundle for just $49. Yep, you read that right. You'll save 98% off the regular price on these courses that may help you jumpstart a new career!