July is nearly upon us, and that means a new round of movies is about to depart that big free-movie-plane-in-the-cloud we call Netflix. Some are gone come July 1, so you've got a week to go. Others will take a little longer.
In any event, here's your last chance to catch these 10 awesome flicks before you'll have to use someone else's login on some other service instead.
- Alive: If you've never seen (or read) the story of the soccer team that crashed in the Andes and survived on little more than each other ...
- Cocktail: Tom Cruise is eager and charming and good-looking and probably not into Scientology just yet. Also, he's a bartender.
- Lethal Weapon 1-4: Mel Gibson is crazy. And a cop. And also acting in these movies. (Still gotta love Danny "Dad" Glover, too.)
- Breakfast at Tiffany's: I recall we both kind of liked it.
- Michael Clayton: George Clooney is a fixer with a heart of gold.
- Scary Movie: The spoof that launched a thousand sequels.
- Scream 3: Scary movie.
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines: This is a movie that happened.
- Tropic Thunder: Welcome to the jungle.
- V for Vendetta: We're basically one bad glass of water from this happening anyway.