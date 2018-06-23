July is nearly upon us, and that means a new round of movies is about to depart that big free-movie-plane-in-the-cloud we call Netflix. Some are gone come July 1, so you've got a week to go. Others will take a little longer.

In any event, here's your last chance to catch these 10 awesome flicks before you'll have to use someone else's login on some other service instead.

Alive: If you've never seen (or read) the story of the soccer team that crashed in the Andes and survived on little more than each other ...

Cocktail: Tom Cruise is eager and charming and good-looking and probably not into Scientology just yet. Also, he's a bartender.

Lethal Weapon 1-4: Mel Gibson is crazy. And a cop. And also acting in these movies. (Still gotta love Danny "Dad" Glover, too.)

Breakfast at Tiffany's: I recall we both kind of liked it.

Michael Clayton: George Clooney is a fixer with a heart of gold.

Scary Movie: The spoof that launched a thousand sequels.

Scream 3: Scary movie.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines: This is a movie that happened.

Tropic Thunder: Welcome to the jungle.

V for Vendetta: We're basically one bad glass of water from this happening anyway.

