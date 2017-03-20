ZTE is coming out with an Android Wear watch, and it's not looking great.
ZTE hasn't commented on its upcoming Android Wear device, but signs point to the wearable being unveiled in the next few weeks. Not only has it already passed through the U.S. regulator for certification of its internal 3G radio, but we're seeing more and more proof of its real-world existence.
Android Police has the latest round of information, detailing its metal chassis and rounded face. According to the leak, the watch will be called Quartz (or at least that's what it's being referred to) and will have notches around the bezel to denote every hour — a thoroughly analog consideration for a digital product.
Charging via a cheap-looking plastic dock, the Quartz looks to be running Android Wear 2.0, and will ship with neither NFC capabilities for Android Pay, nor a heart rate monitor. The watch also looks like it was designed in the pre-2.0 era, since it lacks a rotating crown or bezel to aid with scrolling.
So this is definitely falling into the LG Watch Style category over the LG Watch Sport, which should be fine as long as the price reflects those decisions.
Reader comments
I wish it was below the 42mm case size
doesn't look bad to me
Looks better than both of LG's watches this year.
I don't get it - the most popular Android Wear offering so far has been the original Huawei Watch. Sure the price tag was high, but somehow the manufacturers (including Huawei) took the calls for "more affordable wearables" to mean channeling a $40 plastic wal mart watch with their designs.
No thanks.
Lol. I'm looking at a frontier or zenwatch 3
Frontier man.....Frontier!
i am a big fan of my S3 Frontier
ZW3
As an Axon 7 owner I'm hoping this isn't a final product running 2.0 no NFC or heart monitor? I'm assuming not and hoping to have a nice flagship timepiece
I don't think it looks too bad, but weird name. Quartz watches (aside from the rare cases where ultimate accuracy is the main selling point) are not desirable and are sold mainly because they're far cheaper to buy. Why name your product after that? Odd decision.