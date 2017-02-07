The ZTE Axon 7 is set to receive Android 7.0 Nougat, and users of the popular unlocked flagship are in for a Daydream upgrade! 🎉

Nougat is an elusive piece of software for many smartphone owners, including those with the world's most popular Android phones on earth, the Galaxy S7.

But China's ZTE, which claims to be the fourth largest manufacturer by sales volume in the U.S., and second in the unlocked space, can now claim that its flagship is among those few beneficiaries of Google's latest features, including improved notifications, more advanced Doze, and proper multi-window support. The company's Axon 7 flagship is set to receive Android 7.0 Nougat beginning February 7, bringing Daydream support along with it.

As part of the release, ZTE says that users will see a simplified interface that doesn't detract from Google's original intentions, along with numerous bug fixes and performance improvements in its so-called MiFavor interface. The company is also teaming up with Hiya, a platform that helps weed out spam and robocalls before they come through to the user. Available as a third-party app to all Android users, Hiya will be integrated directly into ZTE's dialler app, a first for both companies.

The full change log for the update is below:

Android OS Upgraded from 6.0.1 to 7.0

Axon 7 2017U is Now Daydream Ready! Get a Daydream View to experience VR today.

Camera RAW Implemented in Manual Mode and Enhanced Auto-Focus for Camera.

Google Security Patch Updated to December 2016

Various Device Stability and Security Improvements.

Hiya Caller ID/Blocking added to default dialer.

Miscellaneous Performance Improvements and other Enhancements.

What's your experience been with the Nougat update? Let us know in the comments!