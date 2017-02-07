The ZTE Axon 7 is set to receive Android 7.0 Nougat, and users of the popular unlocked flagship are in for a Daydream upgrade! 🎉
Nougat is an elusive piece of software for many smartphone owners, including those with the world's most popular Android phones on earth, the Galaxy S7.
But China's ZTE, which claims to be the fourth largest manufacturer by sales volume in the U.S., and second in the unlocked space, can now claim that its flagship is among those few beneficiaries of Google's latest features, including improved notifications, more advanced Doze, and proper multi-window support. The company's Axon 7 flagship is set to receive Android 7.0 Nougat beginning February 7, bringing Daydream support along with it.
As part of the release, ZTE says that users will see a simplified interface that doesn't detract from Google's original intentions, along with numerous bug fixes and performance improvements in its so-called MiFavor interface. The company is also teaming up with Hiya, a platform that helps weed out spam and robocalls before they come through to the user. Available as a third-party app to all Android users, Hiya will be integrated directly into ZTE's dialler app, a first for both companies.
The full change log for the update is below:
- Android OS Upgraded from 6.0.1 to 7.0
- Axon 7 2017U is Now Daydream Ready! Get a Daydream View to experience VR today.
- Camera RAW Implemented in Manual Mode and Enhanced Auto-Focus for Camera.
- Google Security Patch Updated to December 2016
- Various Device Stability and Security Improvements.
- Hiya Caller ID/Blocking added to default dialer.
- Miscellaneous Performance Improvements and other Enhancements.
What's your experience been with the Nougat update? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
ZTE's Axon 7 flagship gets Nougat, Daydream support
Yeah got it on my limited edition Axon 7 128gb with 6gb ram.. Super happy... Just read few days ago update was delayed... But yeah ZTE has kept it's word nougat update is here...
Anyone know when they'll be releasing the Axon 8?? I'm holding off getting the 7.....for now.
+1. Hopefully the mini sports the same specs as the full size. We need a good 5" device again.
As of now no news or even leaks.. Let's see.. Maybe at MWC they announce... The Axon 8...thou me very very happy with Axon 7
I know you're happy...I've seen your posts in the forums :)! If my current phone (Zenphone 2) ends up dying, I'm just going to scoop up the 7. I'm hoping it lasts till the 8 is released though!
Got 7.0 on my A7 last night USA West coast...phone is acting a little glitchy here and there.
Thats not good! Did you do a factory reset after the install? If you didn't....you should.
I'm downloading it now... side-by-side apps is the main thing I've been looking forward to.
ZTE has failed as far as I'm concerned.
Their first real flagship, the Axon Pro, should also get the Nougat upgrade.
They haven't updated the Axon Pro since April 2016.
Very disappointed in ZTE..
Wow, that's good.
Drop top...