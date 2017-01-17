Here's what Hawkeye will have.

ZTE will be bringing its crowdsourced Hawkeye smartphone to the U.S. and much of the world in September if it can hit its enormous $500,000 Kickstarter goal (as of writing, it's raised just over $30,000). When ZTE revealed the eventual name of 'Project CSX', it gave us some ideas of how the phone would separate itself (eye-tracking technology), and what it would cost ($199), but we were without most of the other relevant specs. Now we have them.

The Hawkeye phone will be, for its entry in late 2017, an entry-level device, with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a dual-camera setup featuring 12MP and 13MP sensors at two different focal lengths. A 3000mAh battery will keep things moving all day, and the USB-C port will charge at Quick Charge 2.0 speeds. We also know that the supported LTE bands will keep the phone out of Verizon and Sprint, but will support Band 66 for T-Mobile and Freedom Mobile's growing AWS-3 networks.

So nothing particularly interesting about the Hawkeye's specs on paper, but it will be very interesting to see how the whole thing comes together when it debuts in September or October.