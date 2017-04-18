ZTE rolls out new variants in the Axon 7 series in China.

ZTE has unveiled an upgraded variant of the Axon 7, dubbed the Axon 7s, with a Snapdragon 821 SoC in China. The press release doesn't reveal a whole lot of details, but it looks like this particular model is designed for Chinese government use. ZTE is also rolling out the Axon 7 Max, which is powered by the Snapdragon 821 and has a huge 4100mAh battery.

Alongside the upgraded chipset, the Axon 7s sports a new speaker grill design that has more perforations when compared to the standard variant. The rest of the hardware is likely unchanged, which means we're looking at a 5.5-inch QHD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 20MP camera, 8MP front camera, and a 3250mAh battery.

It's unlikely we'll see the Axon 7s in other markets, but should that change, we'll let you know. In the meantime, the standard Axon 7 is on sale for just $330.