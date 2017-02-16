The company will showcase the "forward-looking" capabilities of its first Gigabit smartphone, in addition to a few new devices.

Straight from the mouth of babes, ZTE has announced what it plans to showcase at this year's Mobile World Congress 2017, happening February 27 in Barcelona.

The official press release states the following:

The introduction of the forward-looking smartphone, the ZTE Gigabit Phone, marks an important cornerstone for the 5G mobile era. The ZTE Gigabit Phone is revolutionizing connectivity with a new standard of download speeds, 1Gbps, bringing a qualitative leap to a new world of mobile experience by making 360° panoramic VR video, instant cloud storage, entertainment upgrades and fast cache of ultra Hi-Fi music and movies possible. Moreover, visitors are also welcome to experience ZTE's flagship smartphone, the newly updated Axon 7 with both Android Nougat and Daydream by Google. ZTE is set to launch a range of new devices as part of the highly acclaimed Blade series.

Is a gigabit-capable smartphone really forward-looking? Or is this merely an attempt to establish relevancy for a product that most people aren't even aware is on the horizon? Either way, we'll likely be hearing more about the ZTE Gigabit Phone once the world's biggest smartphone show is officially underway.