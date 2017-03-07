A massive settlement in the U.S. follows years of wrongdoing.

ZTE has plead guilty to allegations that it violated U.S. laws relating to its involvement in the transfer of U.S. telecom equipment to both Iran and North Korea, as well as lying to federal investigators by insisting that such shipments had stopped. The settlement of $892 million and guilty plea relates to a period between 2010 and 2016 when ZTE shipped over $30 million in U.S.-based products to Iran, as well as took part in over 280 shipments of controlled items to North Korea.

Aside from the poor optics of such deals, ZTE was breaking U.S. laws that prohibit sales of U.S.-made technology to the two countries. Officially, ZTE agreed to plead guilty to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, obstruction of justice, and making a material false statement.

The division of ZTE we're discussing here isn't necessarily the same we're used to talking about on Android Central. Beyond making consumer-facing products like phones under the same brand, ZTE is also a massive business in telecommunication and internet infrastructure equipment around the world — precisely the type of products we're talking about in relation to this settlement. In this case, ZTE was involved with shipping routers, processors and servers.

ZTE, for its part, issued a complete press release with its reaction to the settlement. In the release, which you can read in full below, ZTE's CEO Dr. Zhao Xianming said:

"ZTE acknowledges the mistakes it made, takes responsibility for them, and remains committed to positive change in the company. Instituting new compliance-focused procedures and making significant personnel changes has been a top priority for the company. We have learned many lessons from this experience and will continue on our path of becoming a model for export compliance and management excellence. We are committed to a new ZTE, compliant, healthy and trustworthy."

Above and beyond the $892 million in penalties under the settlement, an additional $300 million will be paid to the U.S. Commerce Department if ZTE fails to comply with requirements set by the settlement over the next seven years.

Press release: