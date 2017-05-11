Another budget phone for AT&T's discount brand.

ZTE and Cricket Wireless have teamed up to launch another budget device in the U.S. market, and this one is definitely worth looking at.

The Blade X Max, similar to the Max XL that launched at Boost Mobile last month, is a massive 6-inch device with entry-level specs for $149. For that, you get an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with a 13MP rear camera and a pretty sizeable 3,400mAh battery. That's all well and good, but the Blade X Max also ships with Android 7.1.1, and isn't too different from the stock Android experience you'll see on the Axon 7, the company's current flagship.

ZTE has made a name for itself in the U.S. in the past year, selling excellent unlocked phones like the Axon 7 and Blade V8 Pro, while partnering with carriers like Cricket and Boost to target the entry level market.

The phone will be available on May 12 at Cricket Wireless for $149.99, but new port-in customers can get it for $99.99.

See at Cricket Wireless