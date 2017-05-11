Another budget phone for AT&T's discount brand.
ZTE and Cricket Wireless have teamed up to launch another budget device in the U.S. market, and this one is definitely worth looking at.
The Blade X Max, similar to the Max XL that launched at Boost Mobile last month, is a massive 6-inch device with entry-level specs for $149. For that, you get an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with a 13MP rear camera and a pretty sizeable 3,400mAh battery. That's all well and good, but the Blade X Max also ships with Android 7.1.1, and isn't too different from the stock Android experience you'll see on the Axon 7, the company's current flagship.
ZTE has made a name for itself in the U.S. in the past year, selling excellent unlocked phones like the Axon 7 and Blade V8 Pro, while partnering with carriers like Cricket and Boost to target the entry level market.
The phone will be available on May 12 at Cricket Wireless for $149.99, but new port-in customers can get it for $99.99.
Reader comments
Actually doesn't look too bad at all for the price.
Wouldn't expect any updates though.
Even as a cricket customer, I would advise avoiding their phones. They are the most difficult to unlock. "Go" phones are better since they are an online unlock request from ATT. Or better yet, get a Moto G5 (with amazon offers) for around the same price and no carrier baggage.
I agree, if you're going prepaid buy an unlocked phone.
I tend to stay away from carrier phones. Those are the slowest to update, if they even do, to the recent Android OS. I like unlocked phones.this phone looks nice tho. And ZTE is cool. I'm rocking with their axon 7.
I just got a second 7 for 330.00 device is on sale again.
of course They have to ship these with the latest Android since they never get updates from ZTE.
like the Zmax pro still on 6.0