The ZTE Axon 7 Mini, which we voted as the best phone you can buy under $300, is coming to Canada this week through youth-oriented carrier, Virgin Mobile.

The phone, which will cost $49 CAD on a 2-year contract and $399 CAD outright, will eschew the MiFavor, um, flavor of Android in favor of a more stock experience, though it will still run Android 6.0.1 out of the box. The other main difference from the U.S.-sold unlocked variant is the elimination of the second SIM slot, which isn't a popular feature up in the Great White North.

The 5.2-inch variant of the larger 5.5-inch ZTE Axon 7 doesn't have the same power as its sibling — it trades a Snapdragon 820 and 4GB of RAM for a Snapdragon 617 and 3GB — but it does maintain the same excellent metal build, eye-catching design, and front-facing stereo speakers. There's also a 16MP rear sensor with electronic image stabilization, and an 8MP front-facer that's identical to the regular Axon 7.

ZTE spokesperson Katie Thomas told us that the Axon 7 Mini also has a slightly newer audio amplifier and codec combination than the Axon 7, which should actually provide better audio from the headphone jack than the more expensive model.

The Axon 7 Mini goes up against other mid-range devices like the Huawei Nova Plus and Moto G4 Plus.

