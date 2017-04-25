Boost Mobile is getting a pretty great new budget phone in the ZTE Max XL.
ZTE and Sprint have announced a new $130 phone that aims to keep people working for up to two full days.
The ZTE Max XL (or MAX XL if you're annoying about it) features a 6-inch 1080p LCD display covered in Gorilla Glass 3, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a whopping 3,990mAh battery.
That battery, along with the rear fingerprint sensor, is the main course here — though the phone runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box, which is impressive — but the dessert is the price tag, which comes to $130 in total. It actually comes in at $101.99 with the web-only $28 promotional discount, which makes it an even better deal at the moment.
The handset is part of Sprint's plan to offer great budget phones for its Boost sub-brand, which uses its same LTE network but does away with the extras, and higher price, to make it more attractive to bargain seekers.
The phone does use capacitive navigation buttons, which increases the overall footprint of an already-large phone, but most people who want a phone this big — it weighs 180 grams — are probably willing to put up with a bit of extra front bezel.
That's actually... not that bad of a device, definitely not aimed for power users looking for high-end specs. The only irk to me is not the bezel's size but its color, that dark greyish color just bothers me, should have gone with a lighter gray or just our good ol plain black.
Will this work on Sprint?
If it works on Sprint I'll pull the trigger right now for $100. That's a nice backup travel phone.
Article on Android police says that a version is coming to Sprint and Virgin Mobile.
The article says Sprint
No, the article says Sprint who owns Boost...this is a Boost Mobile phone. But should work with Sprint as long as they allow the phone on their official list of supported devices for Sprint (and not meaning Sprint Boost Mobile).
Not a flagship, but that's a lot of phone for your dollar.
Budget phones are actually decent these days, I remember how little and crippled they used to be.