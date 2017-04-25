Boost Mobile is getting a pretty great new budget phone in the ZTE Max XL.

ZTE and Sprint have announced a new $130 phone that aims to keep people working for up to two full days.

The ZTE Max XL (or MAX XL if you're annoying about it) features a 6-inch 1080p LCD display covered in Gorilla Glass 3, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a whopping 3,990mAh battery.

That battery, along with the rear fingerprint sensor, is the main course here — though the phone runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box, which is impressive — but the dessert is the price tag, which comes to $130 in total. It actually comes in at $101.99 with the web-only $28 promotional discount, which makes it an even better deal at the moment.

The handset is part of Sprint's plan to offer great budget phones for its Boost sub-brand, which uses its same LTE network but does away with the extras, and higher price, to make it more attractive to bargain seekers.

The phone does use capacitive navigation buttons, which increases the overall footprint of an already-large phone, but most people who want a phone this big — it weighs 180 grams — are probably willing to put up with a bit of extra front bezel.

