You don't have to spend wads of cash on this overpriced product to protect your new Galaxy S8.
The term "sapphire crystal" may sound like something that's incredibly protective, especially when you consider the fact that sapphire is one of the hardest nature-made materials on Earth. But things are not always what they seem, as proven by the latest JerryRigEverything torture test with Zagg's pricey Galaxy S8 curved glass screen protector.
The $50 Zagg Sapphire Defense advertises that it's effective because it's infused with sapphire. And though it does offer traces of factory-made sapphire in the plastic, according to the report, it's not nearly as protective as the real thing. For comparison, JerryRigEverything shows off a Tissot watch and an HTC U Ultra with actual sapphire displays. They hardly scratch, compared to the Zagg Sapphire Defense, which seems just as effective as any other screen protector — or worse, when you consider that it claims to be made of glass.
Take it from us: If you want ample screen protection, any of of these case-friendly screen protectors will do for the Samsung Galaxy S8. Many of the entries even come in packs of multiples, so you can have a backup on the ready the minute you receive your first scratch.
Reader comments
Zagg's sapphire-infused screen protector is nothing more than plastic snake oil
What is plastic snake oil?
Like regular snake oil, just infused with sapphire.
The HTC U Ultra has a sapphire display?!
The special edition one that is more expensive.
The even more expensive deluxe edition does, the already over priced standard edition doesn't.
Kind of odd that Apple could not get little sapphire lenses on the camera right, but someone else can make a whole screen from it...
Got mine today and it works alot better than the glass. This video is jank.
And what testing did you subject it to?
No offence, but JerryRigEverything has earned a good deal of credibility... You don't really have any that I'm aware of... It seems more likely to be purchase justification.
That's my guess as well. Zack has nothing to gain from a negative review of a product. His Moh's picks pretty well tell the story, as I am uncertain that they have a bias when it comes to the hardness of the material they're tested on.
You are just pissed off because you already bought one and you are now trying to justify your purchase.
I bought one of their sapphire protectors for my wife's and sons IPhone 7+ and it was junk. I was told that they rushed it to market and had a flawed manufacturing process. They did give me my money back but I'm not sure if I would ever buy another sapphire product from them.
I have a zagg Bluetooth keyboard for my surface pro and it barely works sometimes for no reason. I think all their products might be like this.