For many, the best part of the Super Bowl is the ads.

YouTube has been the go-to place to watch all of the catchy (and cringe-worthy) ads from Super Bowls, and has even given a one-stop place for them called "AdBlitz." Super Bowl 51 marks the 10th year for AdBlitz, and that means the channel is live and ready to go for kickoff that's only a couple weeks away.

This year, AdBlitz will not only recognize what it considers the "best" ad, but will also award winners in various categories like automotive and food. And for the first time, YouTube will now consider adding ads that didn't necessarily air nationally during the Super Bowl but did launch around the game to get in on the fun.

So though we don't yet know which teams will actually be playing in the Super Bowl, we know we'll be able to go to YouTube and relive all of the great ads from the game. YouTube says that the top 20 Super Bowl ads on YouTube have collectively accumulated 440 million minutes of watch time.

You can get ready for the Super Bowl by bookmarking the AdBlitz page early!