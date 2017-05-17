The YouTube TV app is getting support for live 360-degree videos this summer!

YouTube is a big deal, but you already knew that. At Google I/O, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced Google's video services serves one billion unique viewers every month, and delivered over a billion hours of content every day in 2016. Those are mind-boggling numbers!

Furthermore, Wojcicki noted that while 60% of watch time occurs on mobile, the fastest growing screen is actually the TV, which saw over 90% growth in the past year.

This is partially due to the growing prevalence of Smart TVs. Sarah Ali, Head of Living Room Products for YouTube, gave an update on the YouTube app for TV, which is available on 500 million TVs, consoles, and smart TV devices. Coming soon, you will be able to watch 360° videos on YouTube on TV, with the ability to pan around the video using your TV remote.

Live 360-degree videos will be coming to the YouTube TV app, too, which should start rolling out over the summer — just in time to check out 360-degree concerts from summer festivals all from the comfort of your living room.