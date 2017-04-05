If you live in New York, L.A., San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, or Philly, you can sign up and try YouTube TV today!

Cord cutters, the day has arrived! Today, Google has launched YouTube TV, its new TV streaming service, rolling it out in five major metropolitan areas across the U.S. — New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia. If you live in one of those areas, you can go and sign up for YouTube TV here. Google is giving away the first month of YouTube TV for free so that everyone can try it out before subscribing. You can head to the Google Play Store and download the YouTube TV app

Google announced YouTube TV back in February as part of its plan to take on the cable companies. It's aiming to target cord cutters by offering live streaming access to 40 TV channels for only $35 a month, with optional add-ons available for Showtime And FOX Soccer Plus. For a limited time only, Google's also offering to throw in a complimentary Google Chromecast once you've made your first monthly payment, which is a pretty sweet deal.

Here are the full details of what channels and features are included in the service, from the Google blog post:

Live TV streaming from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports Networks, Comcast SportsNet and dozens more. YouTube TV gives you the best of live TV, from must-see shows like "Empire," "The Voice," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Scandal," to the live sports you want from the NBA, MLB, NFL, and NCAA. Based on where you live, you'll get your local broadcast TV stations covering local sports and news. You'll also get dozens of popular cable channels, including FX, USA, Disney Channel, Bravo, MSNBC, Fox News. And you can add Showtime or Fox Soccer Plus for an additional charge. In total, YouTube TV will give you more than 50 networks, listed below.

A cloud DVR, with no storage limits. With YouTube TV, your cloud DVR can record as many shows as you want, simultaneously, without ever running out of storage. You can keep each of your recordings for nine months.

TV when it matters, where it matters. You can watch YouTube TV on your phone, tablet or computer — and you can easily stream to your TV with a Google Chromecast or Chromecast built-in TV (we'll be supporting even more connected TV devices later this year). And your cloud DVR goes with you, so you can stream your recordings on any device, whenever you want and wherever you go in the U.S.

YouTube Red Originals. With a YouTube TV membership, you can watch all of our YouTube Red Original series and movies right in the new YouTube TV app.

Six accounts included. You can share your YouTube TV membership with your family and roommates, and each account will receive its own unique recommendations and cloud DVR with no storage limits. Your household can watch up to three streams at a time.

More networks coming soon. We're excited to announce that AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, WE tv, and BBC World News will be included soon at no additional charge. These networks will join Telemundo and others listed below as networks coming to YouTube TV soon after launch. This means you'll be able to watch shows like "The Walking Dead," "Doctor Who," and your favorite telenovelas. And you'll also be able to add Sundance Now or Shudder for an additional charge.

Have you had a chance to check out YouTube TV yet? Let us know your first impressions in the comments below!