YouTube TV is coming, and you probably have questions.
It's always exciting to see a company like Google offer something new, but YouTube TV is not the first time this company has tried to do something innovative with streaming video. Here's what you need to know about Google's latest efforts to shake up television as we know it.
What is YouTube TV?
Think of YouTube TV as an internet-based cable television subscription. For a monthly fee, you can stream live television directly to your phone without needing an account through your local cable company. You can use this as a way to watch live television when you aren't at home, or you can completely replace your home cable service with YouTube TV.
Aren't there other apps that do this right already?
As a matter of fact, there are three rather popular services offering similar services. Sony's PlayStation Vue lets you watch and record live TV across many different screens, DirecTV Now is a satellite-free alternative to cable companies, and SlingTV exists as an alternative to watching your favorite shows with a cable box.
YouTube TV is looking to compete with these services by offering a price point in the middle of these services, with expanded features a promise of more consistent streaming video quality.
What channels do I get with YouTube TV?
Currently, YouTube TV is offering:
- ABC
- CBS
- FOX
- NBC
- NBCSN
- USA
- FX
- FreeForm
- Oxygen
- Bravo
- MSNBC
- Fox News
- CNBC
- FXX
- FXM
- SyFy
- Fox Business
- Local Now
- Disney
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- The CW
- E!
- Universo
- Universal
- Sprout
- National Geographic
- Nat Geo Wild
- Chiller
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPN 3
- ESPN News
- ESPN U
- SEC ESPN
- CSN
- Fox Sports
- BTN
- NBC Golf
- Telemundo
- FS1
- FS2
YouTube TV also includes YouTube Originals, which are shows and movies previously available only to YouTube Red subscribers.
There will also be the ability to add networks to your subscription for an additional fee. Currently, Fox Soccer Plus and Showtime are on the list of add-on networks to be available at launch.
Can I record shows with YouTube TV?
You can! YouTube TV includes a "Cloud DVR" service that allows you to record multiple shows simultaneously so you can watch them later. This feature includes a commercial skipping feature if you're watching a recorded show, available with a simple tap in the YouTube TV app.
This Cloud DVR service comes with unlimited storage, and videos you have recorded can only live on your account for nine months before they need to be erased.
How many people can use my account at the same time?
Each YouTube TV account allows you to connect up to six accounts in a family plan for no additional fee. Currently no other live TV streaming service supports six simultaneous users as part of the base price, and each of these connected accounts will get separate recommendations and offers based on their viewing habits. This means you kids can watch all the Pokemon they want and it won't interfere with reminders about Game of Thrones or Football.
So far, Google has not mentioned any need to prove those six people live in the same house or share any other Google services.
What do I need to use YouTube TV?
According to Google, YouTube TV will work on just about everything with a screen. Android and iOS apps will be available, as well as a website for watching and controlling your account.
If you have a TV with a Chromecast dongle or Google Cast service embedded, you will be able so stream anything from YouTube to your television easily.
How much does YouTube TV cost?
Right now Google is offering a flat rate of $35 per month for YouTube TV. There's currently no mention of the individual costs for the add-on networks.
This monthly plan does not include any contracts or commitments, so you can quickly cancel the service if you decide you are unhappy with it.
What about people outside of the US?
As is often the case with Google products and streaming TV services, YouTube TV is currently US only and will likely remain US only for quite a while.
In order to launch in other countries, Google needs to secure streaming rights in each country. That kind of thing takes a lot of time, so the current focus is delivering in the US for now.
Can I get YouTube TV now?
Not yet! YouTube TV is going to be available "soon" and when it is actually available it won't be available across the whole US all at once. Google's plan is to make the service available first in the largest US markets and expand rapidly after the launch. In case you are curious, the 10 largest media markets in the US are:
- 1 New York, NY
- 2 Los Angeles, CA
- 3 Chicago, IL
- 4 Philadelphia, PA
- 5 Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX
- 6 San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, CA
- 7 Washington DC/Maryland
- 8 Boston MA/NH
- 9 Atlanta, GA
- 10 Houston, TX
To sign up so you can be notified of when this service is available in your area, head here and let Google know you're eager to try YouTube TV.
We'll be sure to update this FAQ as more information becomes available!
Reader comments
Thanks for this! It helps.
I'm so glad to be in one of the largest markets so that means it is coming soon to me.
Hijacking top comment to correct misinformation in the article.
"How many people can use my account at the same time?
Each YouTube TV account allows you to connect up to six accounts in a family plan for no additional fee. Currently no other live TV streaming service supports six simultaneous users as part of the base price, and each of these connected accounts will get separate recommendations and offers based on their viewing habits."
This is wrong/misleading. You can have six accounts, but only three simultaneous streams. From Google https://youtube.googleblog.com/2017/02/finally-live-tv-made-for-you.html
"Six accounts, one price. Every YouTube TV membership comes with six accounts, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage limits. You can watch up to three concurrent streams at a time."
Wish Google would ramp up Fiber, could make for a great bundle. I would much rather give Google my money each month than Verizon.
The alphabet restructure requires each of the divisions to become profitable. Hence Waymo backing away from a complete self driving car and putting parts on a Chrysler pacifica van (idea is to sell the tech to interested companies) and with Fiber well laying fiber optic cable was highly unprofitable for the division, so alphabet called off the expansion and fiber decided to research and invest in long range wireless (think WiMAX without the sucky reception). Currently this tech still doesn't work really well indoors and requires mounting outside or in a window. Works even worse in a congested city full of tall buildings, but is much cheaper than fiber optic cable.
My parents live in Northwest Indiana, so they get the Chicago news and TV stations. Even though they're not physically in Chicago, would they be able to sign up for that location?
I'm curious. The article mentioned Chromecast as the only way to get it, but what about smart TVs with YouTube apps? The reason I ask is because I had to remove my Chromecast to fit my Firestick and don't have enough room for another HDMI dongle.
Just assuming here it would depend on an app being created for that particular TV "OS." YouTube TV will be a separate app from YouTube and not an "add on" to it like YouTube Red is...
Very interested as sling tv is just garbage. Every platform I have tried to use it on (wifi or hardline) is very inconsistent.
That doesn't answer all my questions. Your headline is false
Is this channel list final for launch? Obviously there might be more added after launch but at launch is this list set in stone pretty much? Because there's still at least 3 specific channels missing for me to sign up and cord cut. Although I will say they got the pricing perfect! If they add the other 3-4 channels I want then I'm on board 100%. Direct TV has all the channels I want but they have no Android TV app (weird) and the Google casting of their app has been really buggy recently.
If they add History Channel by the time it hits Pittsburgh area, I will be all over it. Sling doesn't have Fox Sports, so no Pens games! I thought FS1 and FS2 were the same thing. They are not. Of course, I'm sure I'll get as clear of an answer from them as I did from Sling TV on whether or not I could watch the games: Mud.
Oh wow just noticed that. No History, no buy.
Have you tried the Fox Sports Go standalone app? That's how I watched the Super Bowl this year, and I was pretty impressed by how well it worked.
No, I'll have to look into it, thanks!
Will this include google play music as well ?
No
Not sure if that's what people want, at least not me. I've cut the cord five years ago and have not look back. The funny thing is I have not missed live tv at all, outside of sports. All those services are so set on keeping their business model in place they refuse to leverage what the internet is bests at. I don't plan my life around any live programs or tv shows, its the opposite, netflix ruined it for me and I am not going back. Youtube tv is basically trying to duplicate the cable model here (in a worst way to) and that's the last thing I want.
No AMC? Then no deal. I'll stay with Sling TV.
Wondering if all channels are 'live' or VOD only.
I'm wondering how you can read the first two paragraphs and still wonder what you're wondering.
I hope they add a few more stations. They almost have me completely covered in what I want/need to cut Time Warner (Spectrum which is worse than TWC ever was) out except for internet.
This is very nice and all, but anyone has experience running multiple streaming services on the single wireless network and were there any issues?
If misses is watching Bravo on youtubeTV (streaming), mom watching Netflix on tablet (streaming), son listening to Google Play Music (streaming) and me playing online shoot'emups on PS4 (also wireless) - will one of those be laggy as hell? Let's assume this is 100mbps Verizon FiOS.
At least with cable, you could still watch TV even if Internet is down.
Firstly, I'd recommend switching your PS4 to a hardline. Always best for online gaming, especially FPS games. That will take some of the load off of your router's wireless spectrum, which is probably your limiting factor. We regularly have 2 Roku's and an Xbox One running, rarely have an issue, and we live in BFE with Cable Internet (Second Tier plan, Armstrong Zoom II), I'm literally the second to last house on the line.
What about a discount for YouTube Red customers ?
I'm sure there's going to be some sort of discount
I think that's the question most people want to know, yet it's somehow missing in an article that claims to answer all our questions. tsk tsk tsk.
PS. you get a good number of HD channels from OTA and they broadcast in uncompressed format 5.1 sound.
Google, we need your internet service in NJ!
Quick correction on the simultaneous streams, all six accounts cannot stream at the same time. It is limit to three concurrent streams.
From the YouTube Blog:
"Six accounts, one price. Every YouTube TV membership comes with six accounts, each with its own unique recommendations and personal DVR with no storage limits. You can watch up to three concurrent streams at a time."