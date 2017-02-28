For $35 a month, you can watch a variety of broadcast and cable networks on the same app you use for adorable animal videos.
Google has announced YouTube TV, and it's exactly what it sounds like. It's a $35-a-month TV service that packages a bundle of channels from the broadcast networks and various cable networks. The networks includes Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as their affiliated cable networks, including Fox News, ESPN, and Bravo.
The base package will include roughly three dozen channels. Operators like Viacom (MTV, Nickelodeon) and Time Warner (HBO) will likely not be broadcast since these are either still considered exclusives for pay TV or have successful standalone services already. Showtime is noted on the YouTube TV site as being available for an extra free, but that price hasn't been revealed yet.
Unlike, say, conventional cable, which is typically watched on a television set, YouTube TV will be pivoted as "mobile first." The company expects its subscribers will spend a majority of the time consuming content on smartphones, though they'll also be able to watch it through all the other mediums — including the traditional TV in the living room.
YouTube also heavily pushed the notion of better service to Recode recently. We'll let Peter Kafka explain it:
What YouTube is really pushing, though, is the notion that while it may have the same programming as its competitors, it will have a better service. YouTube product chief Neal Mohan says the company has been working on YouTube TV for two years; he promises that you'll see the results when you actually get to play with it.
Since you can't do that yet, here are some of the features Mohan has talked up:
A cloud DVR with unlimited storage space, included in the base package. (That's a feature Hulu has been talking about selling as an add-on to base package.)
A recommendation system powered by Google's AI.
"Reliability and scalability" — a not-veiled reminder that other digital TV services have had technical struggles when they first launched.
Kafka makes some other noteworthy points about YouTube TV, which will launch later this spring, including the fact that the service is likely to directly compete with Hulu, the other anti-cable streaming service.
Anyone eager to jump on this new way to catch television from your phone can sign up to be notified as soon as the service is available here. Are you signing up for YouTube TV? Drop us a line in the comments!
YouTube TV is a slick full cable television replacement
Or u can download the app Mobdro for free and watch live television on ur phone or tablet and has hundreds of channels from the US
Or not
Don't tell the world about this app I don't want the law enforcement closing it down daaamn man you might as well send the cable companies while you're at it. 😂
Every cable provider has an app that you can use to watch 80% of your subscribed channels
With a usually more expensive monthly. Direct TV is probably a better comparison. Although their app isn't the best.
I don't think discussing illegal services is allowed here.
Even has all the pay channels like hbo and such... including the nudy channels
Probably not because Google likes to forget any country outside of the US, you know, exists. Still can't even get YouTube Red in Canada, even though it's included as an incentive with my Google Play Music subscription.
You think? I always thought the EU wasn't very keen on Google, so they start at home first and radiate out over time.
Google wouldn't be able to offer TV outside the US unless they were to get distribution rights in every country. I doubt Bell and Rogers would welcome YouTubeTV without crying about it first.
Not sure why they are not starting to allow per channel subscription - .1.99 for AMC for example or .99 for CNN. If you want all channels, that can be another option. But for some, individual channels may be sufficient enough.
I doubt channel owners (Viacom, NBC Universal, etc) would allow their channels to be bought individually.
I'll probably check it out for a month and see if it's worth keeping long term.
I don't see how this competes with hulu at $35/month. I am sure it is worth it, but for those of us who couldn't possibly afford that, hulu's pricing is still the only real option.
They're referring to Hulu's upcoming Live TV streaming service which will likely run about the same price.
Showtime is noted on the YouTube TV site as being available for an extra free,
I think you mean, extra fee 😉
Do they have a full list of channels? Curious it BTN will be on it, The only other service I know of that has BTN is Playstation Vue. And if the wife can't see her Cornhusker Football cutting the cord will be a no-go.
Yes, BTN looks to be on there.
https://youtube.googleblog.com/2017/02/finally-live-tv-made-for-you.html
Sorry, there's no way TV is with that much to me.
Nope, still not right. Let me pay 20 dollars a month and I pick what channels I want. Maybe 10 channels for 20. Keep your premium hbo etc. I just need a couple of kids channels amd amc, history, discovery and im good. Maybe throw in sci-fi and spike lol
I probably will check this service out since my brother works for YouTube. I read the Recode piece. It says that companies like Time Warner and Viacom either can't or won't put their channels on this service.
Are there commercials? I am not paying to watch commercials. Same reason I don't have Hulu. Popcorn Time has everything but sports and no commercia for free.
No commercials means ~$30 per channel.
Not on Netflix or Popcorn Time.
I pay the extra $4 for the commercial free Hulu.
You can pay a couple bucks more and get no commercials on Hulu. That's what I do.
Do you also get all the episodes? That was the other issue, only certain episodes would be available. It was frustrating.
No, Hulu maintains episode limitations and restrictions per the content contracts negotiated or provided. Those restrictions are not, in my opinion, overbearing but i agree they can be an incredibly frustrating impediment to attempting to binge current shows.
Pay for commercials again, no thanks
This, plus an Android TV. whoa.
I don't get the no commercials comments, it's live tv. How do you expect no commercials lol. I get that you don't want them but it's impossible to get live tv and no commercials
Good timing with all the carriers just coming out with unlimited LTE plans.
For my family's use, we'd need Viacom and Scripps Networks Interactive in there to complete get everything we need. Looks like Viacom isn't on Playstation Vue or Sling TV either. CBS is missing from Playstation Vue and Sling TV.
DirectTV Now has Viacom channels like MTV and VH1.
It's missing CBS/CW for me.
No, vue has cbs, I have the service
I'm sticking with Sling.
Sling is solid I agree. I like vue the best bc of its ui
Hmm interesting. The fact that it has regional sports channels too and dvr, whoa! I'm liking what I'm reading here, but no A&E is a bummer.
Would love to get this.. Cheaper than crappy cable.
Cloud DVR is already got me. Seems like a natural.
I don't see how this is cord cutting. I think people are getting confused about the origin of that term. If you substitute paying a cable provider for TV by paying somebody else who just happens to call themselves "not a cable provider" that does not make you a cord-cutter.