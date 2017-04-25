This is an important expansion that probably took a bit too long to make.

Google is expanding its YouTube Kids app to altogether new platforms, bringing in smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony. The expansion moves the YouTube Kids app beyond just phones and tablets, in a move that you have to say is surprising wasn't implemented earlier — the service has been around for two years now.

YouTube Kids has served up 30 billion video views and has over 8 million weekly active users — that's a seriously large audience to address. Bringing the children's programming to the biggest screen in your house just made sense. Here's a breakdown of exactly which TV models will get the YouTube Kids app:

All 2015 - 2017 LG webOS TVs via the LG content store

All 2013 - 2017 Samsung Smart TVs and Blu-Ray Players that have access to the Samsung App Store

2016-2017 Sony TVs after a firmware update (except Android TV models, which will get their own app soon)

If you have a compatible TV and love YouTube kids, keep an eye out for updates starting today.