Now what you make in virtual reality can be exported into real life.

Google announced that it's released the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library that lets you bring those Title Brush creations over to other projects.

Tilt Brush is one of the more creative apps available for the HTC Vive — after all, it essentially allows you to paint your world. The toolkit comes equipped with Python scripts and a Unity SDK that enable you to turn those creations into movies, interactive stories, games, music videos, or whatever else you can think up with the apps and services in your arsenal.

The brush shaders, audio code, and file format conversion utilities are all a part of the package so that you have a relatively stress-free transition over to a new project. Now get to painting! Virtually, that is.

Watch a man virtually recreate a car from memory using Tilt Brush