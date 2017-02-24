My Pixel's got the Bluetooth Bug Blues...
The Google Pixel has been a bit buggy after this month's February update, and Google has identified a fix for one of the more noticeable ones: your Bluetooth randomly shutting itself off. Listed in the Pixel's Product forum, community leaders say that a fix has been identified and that it will be pushed out in a coming release, hopefully alongside the March security update.
The issue that many Pixel users have experienced is an infrequent but nevertheless annoying disabling of Bluetooth without the user having gone anywhere near the settings. If you're playing music through a Bluetooth speaker at the time, it's easy to detect, but for most of us, you don't find out until your phone keeps dinging for notifications and your wrists doesn't, or when you get in the car and your tunes never start up.
Numerous users have been chiming up with this issue in the Pixel User Community, helping the Pixel team find the issue and identify a fix. There doesn't seem to be much of a workaround while we wait for said fix to roll out, but it's good to know that it's not just us, and it will be fixed. Hopefully soon.
Reader comments
Is your Pixel randomly shutting off Bluetooth? You're not alone
Yes, this has happened on numerous occasions to me. I'd have my Bluetooth headset in my ear and randomly hear 'Phone 1 disconnected'. Very annoying to say the least. I really hope the March update fixes this issue.
Thankfully, I haven't experienced this at all, either in the car or daily use of BT earphones.
However, it does sound like an annoying issue, so I feel for those who are experiencing it.
I think this is an Android thing in general. My GS6 does this randomly as well, but my wife's iPhone 6 has never had Bluetooth connectivity issues. Very frustrating.
I don't think so. I had this happen to me when I had my Pixel XL. I sold it. But I had an iPhone 7 Plus, and this happened all the time. I haven't had this happen with my S7 Edge, S6 Edge before it, Note7, or now my LG V20.
This same bluetooth issue is happening on my Nexus 6 as well, so I don't think it's necessarily limited to the Pixel / Pixel XL. It began after the last security update. My bluetooth will stay on most of the day and then I'll look down at my huawei watch and find that it's disconnected and the bluetooth is disabled on my phone. Bluetooth connectivity overall has been garbage since the last update, have to restart just to get it to connect to anything.
I agree! My 3T is doing the same.
Same here with my 5X and LG Urbane!
Ha, I thought it was me when I noticed my LG Watch Sport was suddenly disconnected from my phone. Only has happened once for me so far.
No, never
No one is reporting but I received on ota update from Google on my Pixel XL today and no it isn't the February Security Patch. I got that on the 4th of February. It is a 98 mb update.
Then you're lucky, but I haven't seen it yet. Stupid staged rollouts.
This isn't just a pixel thing, my Nexus 6P has been doing it as well.
I have this happening on my Pixel XL running Dirty Unicorns 11.1.
Why can't they get BT right? I swear, I never hear of any BT problems from iPhone users. *cue the Apple magic comments*
Honestly, I switched to the iPhone 7 Plus temporarily after the Note7, and was shocked at how unstable it was. I had Bluetooth disconnect issues, WiFi disconnect issues, random freezes, etc. Started wondering what all this iPhone is so stable stuff is about.
Happens almost daily on my XL :(
No
Same Bluetooth 'turn off' issue here with Sony Xperia Z5 Compact and Asus Zenwatch 2. Seems to happen if the phone and watch go out of range of each other.
*raises hand* yup