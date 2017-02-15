You can officially retire your old Sony smartwatch to the Box of Aging Tech Things.

Is this the official end of the SmartWatch 3 as we know it? The square-faced, athletic smartwatch will not be seeing its official update to Android Wear 2.0, much to the chagrin of the few die-hard fans who have stuck around because — well, it's kind of a classic, not to mention it was equipped with one of the biggest batteries available in Android Wear (420mAh!).

The news of the SmartWatch 3's expiration came from its official product page, which Xperia Blog found to contain the following annotation:

SmartWatch 3 SWR50 supports up to Android Wear 1.5. Android wear 2.0 and onwards are not supported

If you're holding out hope, there's still a petition going strong for Sony and Google to revert on their stance. But consider that the SmartWatch 3's square face and bulky body are officially a relic of a different time in Android Wear. Although, let's be honest, the future looks equally as bulky.