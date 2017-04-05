This is how Google plans to take on the Amazon Echo.

Wouldn't it be great to have Google Home connect to an already existing mesh network? According to The Information, this sort of thing is just on the horizon.

Google is reportedly working on a two-in-one device that combines the helpful Assistant features of Google Home with the Wi-Fi mesh routing capabilities of Google Wifi. The existence of such a thing would not only cut down on the number of devices you have in any given room, but it'll offer a one-up on the Amazon Echo, which does not currently offer a built-in Wi-Fi router.

There's no mention of a launch date or a price point for the Google Frankenstein, but we're excited to think of the prospects. Perhaps we'll learn more at Google's annual developer conference.