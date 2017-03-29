Once you add a fingerprint, your GS8 will warn you to de-gunk your lens regularly.

The Galaxy S8's fingerprint sensor location has been one of the more controversial elements of the phone's design, with concerns being raised over reachability, and the potential for fingerprint smudges to accumulate around that rear camera lens. And it appears Samsung, too, is aware of the potential for picture-smudging grease to build up back there.

Once you set up fingerprint authentication — but not before you take this step — the GS8's camera app will tell you to regularly clean your lens at launch, via a pop-up message.

A clean lens makes for better shots.

Clean your camera lens to keep taking better pictures.

In our brief time with the Galaxy S8 at the launch event today, we were only able to get the message to appear once, the first time you start the camera app after first setting up a fingerprint. Nevertheless, the fact that it's there at all is revealing, showing Samsung is aware of potential side-effects of relocating the fingerprint scanner so close to the lens.

We don't yet know how big of an issue lens cleaning will be in the GS8, but if you plan on picking one up, it's worth heeding Samsung's advice.