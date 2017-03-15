Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a powerful Bluetooth speaker at a killer price!

Bluetooth speakers are a great way to listen to music, podcasts and more at a louder volume than your phone can offer. TaoTronics has discounted its offering down to just $15.99, which is the lowest price this speaker has hit yet. With two powerful 7W drivers and 2 high-performance acoustic drivers, you should get a pretty good sound quality out of the portable speaker and with the built-in 4000mAh battery, it can play for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

The speaker also has a 3.5mm jack on it so you can easily play from devices that don't have Bluetooth, and the buttons at the top of it allow for easy control of the audio even if you don't have access to the phone or tablet. With over 600 reviews the speaker has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating at Amazon.

See at Amazon

For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more, be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!