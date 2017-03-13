The PlayStation Now catalog will be expanded with PS4 titles sometime in 2017.

PlayStation Now is a great way to play hundreds of PS3 games by streaming them right to your PS4 or your PC. Today Sony says that soon the catalog will be extended to include PlayStation 4 titles.

We're excited to announce that PS Now's catalog is set to grow even further, as we'll be expanding to include a new platform: PlayStation 4 games. All of the games in the service, including PS4 games, will be included with a single PS Now subscription. We'll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned.

There's no date attached saying when this is going to start, but Sony says that private testing will begin in the next few weeks. If you're a PS Now subscriber, keep and eye on your email to see if you are selected as part of the test group.

If you haven't tried PlayStation Now you can hit Sony up for a free seven-day trial and check it out.