If you want to buy the Galaxy S8 or S8+ online in India, you'll have to head to Flipkart.

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India tomorrow, and the phones will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart. Pre-orders will kick off at 12 p.m. on April 19, just as the launch event kicks off in New Delhi. We don't know the pricing, but it will likely be under ₹60,000. As is always the case for a marquee phone, there will be a bevy of launch-day offers, which we'll detail tomorrow.

As a refresher, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ offer 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch QHD displays, and will be powered by Samsung's latest 10nm Exynos 8895 SoC. There's also 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, Dual Pixel 12MP camera, 8MP front shooter, NFC, LTE, hybrid dual-SIM slot, 3000mAh battery (3500mAh on the GS8+), and the all-new Bixby assistant.

Exclusivity agreements aren't new in this segment, but Flipkart has secured a major win with the S8 and S8+ deal. Although the Galaxy S series doesn't account for a majority of Samsung's sales in India (that honor goes to the budget Galaxy J series), it certainly accounts for a significant portion of the mindshare.

