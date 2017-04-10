Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time scoring you a sweet deal on the excellent Honor 8 smartphone!
Odds are that you've heard of the Honor 8 by now, and if you're in the market for one you won't want to miss this deal. Right now you can pick up an unlocked 32GB version of the popular smartphone for just $277, which is a savings of around $120 from its normal price. With its 5.2-inch screen and dual camera setup, the Honor 8 has features that beginners and advanced users will love. The phone offers great battery life and recharges via USB-C, and it was recently updated to Android 7.0 and EMUI 5.
This price is only available for the midnight black version of the phone, but some of the other colors are on sale as well. Stop delaying and pick one of these up for yourself today!
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
You won't want to miss your chance to grab an Honor 8 for just $277
Great deal for a solid phone!
Great phone, at almost any price.
Worth the price premium over the G5 Plus? How does this compare to an Xperia X for $270?
It was $262 for about a day before going back up to $277. Waiting for it to dip $250
Odds are no one outside A/C and China has ever heard Honor 8.
And
Stupid comment is stupid
Hey guys! Have you heard of my phone?
Its on display at Best Buy and Amazon carries it. I bet there are people who have purchased this phone that don't live in China and have never heard of A/C before. :)
have this phone and absolutely LOVE IT!..
Deets! I want deets! Debating between this, Axon 7, and waiting for Axon 8 or Honor 8 Pro to be announced in US... or Le Max3.
Honor 8 or Huawei 6x?
A comparsion between the 2 here gave a nod to the 8 but it depends what is important to you.
Check out the article here: http://www.androidcentral.com/honor-6x-vs-honor-8-which-offers-better-va...
Only reason for 6x is slightly bigger screen and battery. Other than that (speed, camera, etc) I'd go with the 8.
This is a GREAT phone. I bought this on New Year's Eve at Best Buy for $280. I've always thought the haters of the EMUI were overly critical. It really isn't that bad, especially since the emui 5.0 update. Just for some background I've been pretty much stock with all of my previous phones: either unlocked Motorola's or phones running Cyanogen. 4 months later and I am still loving it.
So you'd recommend this over a $230 G5 Plus?
In camera, I'm sure that it will beat it but the G5 Plus apparently beats it in battery life.
I think it goes back to what is most important to you.
In speed Honor 8 is better, it also has NFC and infrared (for remote control of things). So yeah, it does go back to what is important to them.