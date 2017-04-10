Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time scoring you a sweet deal on the excellent Honor 8 smartphone!

Odds are that you've heard of the Honor 8 by now, and if you're in the market for one you won't want to miss this deal. Right now you can pick up an unlocked 32GB version of the popular smartphone for just $277, which is a savings of around $120 from its normal price. With its 5.2-inch screen and dual camera setup, the Honor 8 has features that beginners and advanced users will love. The phone offers great battery life and recharges via USB-C, and it was recently updated to Android 7.0 and EMUI 5.

This price is only available for the midnight black version of the phone, but some of the other colors are on sale as well. Stop delaying and pick one of these up for yourself today!

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!