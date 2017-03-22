There's a new special edition OnePlus 3T, and you may actually be able to buy it this time.

A lot is going right for OnePlus these days. The company was among the first manufacturers to release Android 7.1.1 to two of its devices on the same day, and it managed to make all the nerds swoon in unison with the announcement of a special edition all-black OnePlus 3T in collaboration with Parisian fashion house, colette.

While that particular run was limited to 250 people, OnePlus has bigger plans for its so-called Midnight Black OnePlus 3T: not only is it releasing a limited run of the phone (another 250 units) in a "unique online pop-up sales event" starting at 4pm GMT at Hypebeast, but it will make the shade available to more people in Europe and North America "on OnePlus.net for a limited time at a later date."

In other words, OnePlus is taking advantage of this artificial scarcity tactic.

"Our users have been asking for an all-black OnePlus 3T, so our team worked hard to bring them the most stunning OnePlus phone to-date in the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black," said Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, in a release. "This new version of our most successful phone so far combines powerful hardware, fast and smooth software and the finest attention to detail."

According to the company, over 30 variations of the all-black design were tested before it (never) settled on this particular look and feel, going through a rigorous manufacturing process that includes "three carefully applied dark coatings 14 microns thick [to] maintain the natural look and feel of metal. Each phone undergoes two sandblasting treatments with various sizes of metal sand to bring out a bright, classy luster. To finish each device, an anti-fingerprint layer is applied to keep the device looking as pristine as the day you first take the phone out of the box." Phew.

Each limited edition Midnight Black OnePlus 3T will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and retail for USD 479 / EUR 479 / GBP 439, "while supplies last." India is one of the first markets where OnePlus has announced availability, with Amazon India kicking off pre-orders from March 23. The phone will go up for sale starting March 31 on Amazon India, OnePlus' online store in the country, and from its Experience Store in Bangalore for ₹34,999 ($535).

In the UK, O2 has announced that it'll be the exclusive stockist of the new color, with prices starting at £32 per month.

