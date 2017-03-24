The dream of mobile messaging without SMS is dead. At least, for now.
Hangouts is dropping SMS support on May 22, according to an email sent to G Suite administrators. Starting March 27, Hangouts users will get a message explaining the change so there's time to choose a new app. Weirdly, Google is trying to frame this feature removal as an improvement.
Last year, we announced several improvements to the most popular features of Google Hangouts, such as the new video meetings experience and better group chat messaging. As a part of that ongoing effort, we will be removing carrier SMS text messaging from Hangouts on Android after May 22, 2017.
The email continues on to explain that Google Voice users will not be affected by this change, which in turn means Project Fi users are also clear to continue using Hangouts for now, but honestly why bother? It's not hard to see where this is going.
Google wants Hangouts Meet and Hangouts Chat to be the video and messaging services for G Suite (business) customers, and for Allo and Duo to be what consumers use. It has been made clear that Google is going to stop anyone from using Hangouts — at least for now — but it couldn't be more clear that Hangouts isn't going to be an included app in Android for much longer.
That means the people using Hangouts simply because it's there aren't going to go looking for it to install it, which means the number of people that aren't Android nerds available to you on Hangouts is going to drop rapidly. I give it a year tops after that change until it's easier to find people on Facebook Messenger than Hangouts, which isn't great for several reasons.
Perhaps most important, this change and its future consequences makes it clear Google isn't pursuing a world where it is the universal identifier anymore. Hangouts was convenient because every Android user has a Google account, which meant the Gmail address offered multiple ways to quickly communicate with people. As Google shifts to messaging services that are only linked by phone numbers and fewer services that identify by email, the ubiquity of a Google account has the potential to rapidly lose its significance to those all in on the ecosystem this company has created.
Reader comments
You should probably start looking for an alternative to Hangouts
I still don't understand this direction. I'm a GV user, so I won't be affected FOR NOW, but I see that going away as well. It made so much more sense to have an integrated messaging service. I understand it wasn't perfect, but I love hangouts for the integration. Want to know how many messaging services I have on my home screen? One. Hangouts. Cause it does (did) everything I need.
I guess I need to accept that I'll be forced to migrate to the GV app, which sucks because you can't make it the default messaging app. I really like Android Messages app, but it's carrier number only. And Allo is okay, but no one uses it. If it got true GV integration like Hangouts has, then it would be much better and would be a viable option.
Duo sucks, because we have five kids, and sometimes we do group video chats, now we can only viceo chat with one person at a time. But taking away features somehow "improves" the user experience?
I love Android, and iOS mostly frustrates me, but this is one are that Apple nailed it. SMS and messaging completely integrated and video calls integrated with the stock dialer. Google had nailed it but is now blowing it all up.
If Google can integrate GV calling with the stock dialer, why can't they integrate GV texting with the stock Android Messages app?
Google could do all sorts of things, like integrate SMS, GV, Allo, Duo, and all their other messaging platforms, but they just choose not to. They don't really care about any of these things, because they don't generate ad revenue. It doesn't really matter to Google whether Android has a good unified messaging system. Apple, on the other hand, has a clear incentive to develop their messaging platform. Apple is, first and foremost, a mobile phone company, and their proprietary iMessage platform (Messages, Facetime) is one way they keep users locked into their ecosystem. iMessage sells iPhones. Google doesn't really need a good messaging platform to get people to use Android, because if you don't want to buy an iPhone, what choice do you have? They get lock-in for free by being the low-cost only alternative to iOS.
With all the ups and downs Google has made with video and messaging, this is a shame.
Duo just isn't stable enough versus Hangouts or Skype in the areas I use it.
I've always been a fan of the simplicity of Hangouts also and the integration.
The things I like about Hangouts was the simplicity of having your messaging and video calling in one place, being able to use it on a desktop/laptop, and that it was cross-platform. I still don't understand why, instead of improving Hangouts, fragment it out to multiple apps? You can't possibly get much adoptability with this route.
Is there some alternative that lets me send and receive SMS messages and phone calls on my PC, as I do now with Project Fi?
i want to know this also
No, that's why Hangouts is still there for Fi and GV users for now.
The only justification I see about Google doing this is that SMS can get cluttered and make it harder/more confusing to see if you're messaging someone though SMS or hangouts. That's a UI issue.
Also, I don't know many people who use business accounts with their own personal gmail accounts. Since, I believe, you can switch accounts easily in hangouts, it's just a bit stupid to get rid of a feature.
I guess this takes "Courage." I'm not going to say whether it's better/worse than taking the headphone jack from a phone, but it certainly feels like it's the same reason... No reason...
The only reason I've still been using hangouts is because I can easily use the hangouts desktop app to send messages from my computer. Now I don't know what to use. I've tried signal, but it doesn't send sms like hangouts from the desktop.
Mighty Text
I love the Android platform and Google services. I have a 1TB Google drive plan, I subscribe to Google Play Music, I buy all my movies the Play, blah blah blah....I am what you would call a Prouser or even a fanboi. That being said my phone's primary and at times singular purpose is communication and with this drunken sailer approach Apple is now completely kicking Google's ass in the communications department. The average consumer is confused as hell to what Google's messaging approach is, there are too many options, no standardization, no roadmap. Prosuers understand but are frustrated and just want one app to do it all: Cross platform, GV intergratii , video, and voice. Hangouts was this, it wasn't perfect but I was damn good. Now what? I have no path forward once they decide to cut Google voice from Hangouts. Honestly this is the type of thing that makes me consider moving to Apple.
Lol, Google's messaging strategy is idiotic and aimless, the sky is blue, water is wet. Make an iMessage competitor already, require it be bundled with every Android phone that has play services, and call it a damn day already.
My friends and I just recently quit Hangouts for Telegram. It seems like a good alternative to me.
I did the same with several friends and coworkers. It took some pushing to get them to switch, but nobody regretted it in the end. It's just SO much faster than Hangouts ever was. Really sad to see Google take what was once a really dominant messaging platform and abandon it like this.
This is really depressing. I am an iPhone user and i have a G Suite account for my domain. I use it for both business and personal but the one thing that keeps me on the iPhone is iMessage because i can send sms, data messages (iMessages), video and picture messages all in one app. I really want to move to the Pixel but this is stopping me. Google needs to consolidate instead of separate. I cant convince my family members to use WhatsApp they are not tech literate to know which message system to use for who, they just like using 1 app and that is iMessage.
This bites. I just got my wife to start using Hangouts instead of SMS for our chats with each other. It's so convenient to use the desktop app, the phone app, all if it integrated together. I am going to have a hard time convincing her to use Allo, espcially since I don't believe it will be around long term. Hangouts has been around for a long time (as Google Talk before), and I have endured the growing pains with it. It's finally a decent enough platform that I can recommend to friends and family.
I guess we can switch to WhatsApp pretty easily, we both already use it; mostly for group messaging between friends because group SMS is such a disaster.
You can still use Hangouts with your wife. But for SMS, she'll have to keep using what she was using before. I had already gotten off Hangouts for SMS several months back because I knew this was coming. I still use Hangouts (phone and desktop) with my wife.
Thanks for that, but my concern is that Hangouts will be going away soon with no feasible replacement. Neither of us use Hangouts for SMS, there are better apps out there for that.
What google really need to do is release one more messing app. Don't stop until we have 15 - 20 of them.
Maybe it's time to just go to Signal. It's cross-platform, it can function as a SMS client, it allows voice and video calls, and it uses end-to-end encryption. It pretty much does everything we're asking a messaging client to do.
Google gets off on introducing and discontinuing messaging apps.
I wonder what this means for us Fi subscribers. Currently hangouts is what we use to get calls and SMS to sync across our devices. I like it because I can answer calls and SMS from my phone on my computer while I'm gaming or working.