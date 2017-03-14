This is definitely not going to end badly for you.
Let's assume that a few people actually reading this article have an iPhone in their pocket. Perhaps it's in addition to an Android device, or maybe it's just a curiosity thing. But let's suppose.
If you are such a person, I definitely recommend you invest in the Eye, a Kickstarter project that turns your iPhone into an Android phone.
Eye attaches to the back of any iPhone 6 or 7 model — regular-sized and Plus — and adds what amounts to an Android phone (in both power and thickness) to Apple's flagship phone. It's the ultimate troll.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio P20, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 2800mAh battery, the Eye sells itself on being everything the iPhone is not: flexible, open, and supportive of accepted standards like wireless charging, NFC and an open app store. It even has a headphone port as the ultimate middle finger to the iPhone's minimalist approach.
Here are the reasons Eye's creators, ESTI Inc., think you should buy one:
I rest my case. You should definitely back this incredibly compelling product.
The Eye ships in August or September, and backers can grab the Super Early Bird price of $95. It retails for $189.
Reader comments
You should definitely buy this Android-powered iPhone case
Bootloader encrypted?
Daniel, do you have a working prototype? How do you know this is a quality product?
sar·casm ˈsärˌkazəm/
noun
the use of irony to mock or convey contempt.
"his voice, hardened by sarcasm, could not hide his resentment"
synonyms: derision, mockery, ridicule, scorn, sneering, scoffing
Here fishy fishy...
I'd love to see a 4" iPhone 5C or 6 SE that has vanilla Android flashed to it, and that works on Project Fi.
Is it April Fool's Day already?
This is a joke. You have to get an iPhone 5 and you get android 4.0. Funny.
Finally a reason to buy an Iphone!
I would be iffy about this, especially since it's a Kickstarter project. It's definitely an interesting idea.
I just don't get the point of this. Amazing that it's actually getting support.
Why buy an iPhone to make it a heavy clunker that is no longer an iPhone? Crazy.
It's very much still an iPhone. And, it's also an Android on the other side.
🙃
The best iPhone is an Android iPhone.
I get it now..!!!
Instead of having two phones, you have one with a case that's a phone.
Since nobody that buys Android is going to put an IOS case on their phone, you do the exact opposite and put Android on IOS devices.
Um, thanks?
But why?
I'll take 2
Interesting idea!