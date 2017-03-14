This is definitely not going to end badly for you.

Let's assume that a few people actually reading this article have an iPhone in their pocket. Perhaps it's in addition to an Android device, or maybe it's just a curiosity thing. But let's suppose.

If you are such a person, I definitely recommend you invest in the Eye, a Kickstarter project that turns your iPhone into an Android phone.

Eye attaches to the back of any iPhone 6 or 7 model — regular-sized and Plus — and adds what amounts to an Android phone (in both power and thickness) to Apple's flagship phone. It's the ultimate troll.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio P20, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and a 2800mAh battery, the Eye sells itself on being everything the iPhone is not: flexible, open, and supportive of accepted standards like wireless charging, NFC and an open app store. It even has a headphone port as the ultimate middle finger to the iPhone's minimalist approach.

Here are the reasons Eye's creators, ESTI Inc., think you should buy one:

I rest my case. You should definitely back this incredibly compelling product.

The Eye ships in August or September, and backers can grab the Super Early Bird price of $95. It retails for $189.

See at Kickstarter