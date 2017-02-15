Hey Alexa, get me the operator!
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that both Google and Amazon are looking into ways to add phone call functionality — remember that? — to the Home and Echo, respectively.
The tech giants could launch the feature this year, the people said -- but the effort is hung up over concerns about privacy, telecom regulations and emergency services. And they are aware of the inherent awkwardness of having phone conversations on a speaker.
While one would think that having phone call functionality on such a product would be equivalent to using the speaker on a phone, but both the Home and Echo are stationary products that plug into a wall, and the companies would have to figure out how to seamlessly transition a call from one room to another, or back to a phone, without interrupting the call.
Amazon would also have to contend with the fact that it doesn't own the operating systems the Echo would connect to in order to facilitate the phone call, something that Google, with Android, can more easily overcome. Amazon is looking into call forwarding or even providing the Echo with its own virtual number to get around that limitation.
Would you use a Google Home or Echo to make phone calls? Let us know in the comments below!
Amazon Echo
- Amazon Echo review
- Echo Dot review
- Top Echo Tips & Tricks
- Tap, Echo or Dot: The ultimate Alexa question
- Amazon Echo vs. Google Home
- Get the latest Alexa news
Reader comments
You may soon be able to use Google Home or Amazon Echo to make phone calls
What about room to room communication between echos? Like amazon talk to so and so in room 2 and then you could talk with the person in the other room.
This! It's seems like such a lost opportunity. I have an Echo in pretty much every room and it would be nice to use it as an intercoms system. Give me that and and the ability to play audio on multiple devices at once and I'd be set.
I love this idea...perhaps a great (additional) use for Google Voice?
This is what I was thinking, or maybe hangouts.
I really hope so. I think the Google Home would make a great conference call device. Much better than putting my phone on speaker or connecting to an external speaker by Bluetooth.
There are other features more critical but it would be nice. I would rather have an ability to call or intercom with the Home. They also need to allow me to add to lists other than shopping lists.
Why not just let you "cast" your phonecall to any cast target (including Home) with a built-in mic? Just like screencasting, the call would actually run on your phone over your local network. You could initiate calls the same way you currently cast from Home - "Okay Google, call [X] from [my phone]".
There would need to be voip in place. You can't really cast a phone call because it's not coming from a set data point that the Home can access.
I'll settle for reminders in Google Home
I would use this, I can't imagine how hard it can be. Google already offers calls through hangouts for project Fi users on chrome.